Lady Aces' Fleming earns student-athlete honor

In an effort to honor the achievements of exceptional student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Conference has created the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award. Ten student-athletes have been named by Commissioner Doug Elgin as the honorees for the 2016-17 Spring season. The honoree from the University of Evansville is softball player Mickaela Fleming.

This year’s Spring honorees include Rachel Sudbury, Bradley, Women's Outdoor Track & Field; Brooke Miller, Drake, Women's Golf; Mickaela Fleming, Evansville, Softball; Abby Turczyn, Illinois State, Softball; Abby McBride, Indiana State, Women's Outdoor Track & Field; Kevin White, Loyola, Men's Outdoor Track & Field; Alex Jefferson, Missouri State, Baseball; Brad Walski, Northern Iowa, Men's Outdoor Track & Field; Shaye Harre, Southern Illinois, Softball; Cody Scheck, Wichita State, Men's Outdoor Track & Field.

“I am so proud of Mickaela for being named the Good Neighbor award recipient,” UE ead coach Mat Mundell said. “She is the very definition of what a University of Evansville student athlete she would be.”

In order to be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship through good sportsmanship and significant community service, and must participate in a sport, during the season of recognition. The Valley will recognize 10 student-athletes three times annually (fall, winter, spring), for a total of 30 honorees. Institutions select their State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award honorees.

Fleming’s accolades include:

3.609 cumulative GPA

Dean's List (four semesters)

2016 National College Athlete Honor Society (2nd year honoree)

NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete (2014-15, 2015-16)

MVC Honor Roll (2014-15)

She has volunteered with several organizations including:

National Society of Leadership & Success

Newman Club

Top 20 Student-Athlete for Community Service

March of Dimes

Holly's House

Centre'd on Kids

Tri-State Food Bank

Gilda's Club

Toys 4 Tots

Reading with Aces Day

