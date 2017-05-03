Lady Aces' Fleming earns student-athlete honor - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lady Aces' Fleming earns student-athlete honor

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
ST. LOUIS, MO (WFIE) -

In an effort to honor the achievements of exceptional student-athletes, the Missouri Valley Conference has created the State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award.  Ten student-athletes have been named by Commissioner Doug Elgin as the honorees for the 2016-17 Spring season.  The honoree from the University of Evansville is softball player Mickaela Fleming.

This year’s Spring honorees include Rachel Sudbury, Bradley, Women's Outdoor Track & Field; Brooke Miller, Drake, Women's Golf; Mickaela Fleming, Evansville, Softball; Abby Turczyn, Illinois State, Softball; Abby McBride, Indiana State, Women's Outdoor Track & Field; Kevin White, Loyola, Men's Outdoor Track & Field; Alex Jefferson, Missouri State, Baseball; Brad Walski, Northern Iowa, Men's Outdoor Track & Field; Shaye Harre, Southern Illinois, Softball; Cody Scheck, Wichita State, Men's Outdoor Track & Field.

“I am so proud of Mickaela for being named the Good Neighbor award recipient,” UE ead coach Mat Mundell said.  “She is the very definition of what a University of Evansville student athlete she would be.”

In order to be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be in good academic standing, must demonstrate good citizenship through good sportsmanship and significant community service, and must participate in a sport, during the season of recognition.  The Valley will recognize 10 student-athletes three times annually (fall, winter, spring), for a total of 30 honorees.  Institutions select their State Farm MVC Good Neighbor Award honorees.

Fleming’s accolades include:

  • 3.609 cumulative GPA
  • Dean's List (four semesters)
  • 2016 National College Athlete Honor Society (2nd year honoree)
  • NFCA All-American Scholar-Athlete (2014-15, 2015-16)
  • MVC Honor Roll (2014-15)

She has volunteered with several organizations including:

  • National Society of Leadership & Success
  • Newman Club
  • Top 20 Student-Athlete for Community Service
  • March of Dimes
  • Holly's House
  • Centre'd on Kids
  • Tri-State Food Bank
  • Gilda's Club
  • Toys 4 Tots
  • Reading with Aces Day

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department 

