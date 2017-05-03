Fifth Third Bank employees spend day volunteering

Fifth Third Bank employees spent the day at area food banks packaging meals as part of their mission to provide more than one million meals to fight hunger across the 10-state area they cover throughout the month of May.

In Southern Indiana alone, they hope to provide 70,000 meals. Some of those Fifth Third Employees were at the Tri-State food bank and were joined by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke as they were packaging meals.

"The Tri-State Food Bank is certainly one of our most important non-for-profit organizations and to see the army of Fifth Third employees out here today supporting that wonderful organization, it really is a good signal to send to the rest of the community," said Winnecke.

The day of service for employees kicks off Fifth Third Bank's month-long "Feeding Our Communities" pasta drive.

You can help by stopping by any Fifth Third Bank location during the month of May to donate boxes of pasta that will go to Tri-State Food Bank.

