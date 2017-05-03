Spirit Pump Campaign helps give back to the community

It was customer appreciation day at one Tri-State gas station and Miss Indiana was on hand to help kick off a Spirit Pump Initiative that will directly affect the community.

The initiative is going to go on for the next three months, and when you fill up at the pump a portion of those proceeds are go directly back to the community of Princeton and help with their playgrounds.

The Fast Track gas station located on Broadway Avenue in Princeton partnered with Citgo, and for every gallon of gas purchased at the pump, five cents of the proceeds will help rebuild some playgrounds that are needed.

The Miss Indiana and Miss America Programs are all about giving back by helping communities and people.

So, just by purchasing a gallon of gas, you could help give back to your community as well.

The give back runs from now until July 24, and there is no limit to the amount of money that will be given back to the community.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.