Spotlight on the return of Aces' hurler Connor Strain

While the wins have been few and far between for the Evansville baseball team this season, the return of the Aces' ace hurler, Connor Strain, has been a victory unto itself.

"He's been absolutely electric his last five to possibly six starts," Wes Carroll, Evansville Baseball Head Coach said. "He's giving us a chance each and every time he's toed the rubber for us."

Baseball is a game of stats, and while a record of two-and-three isn't exactly eye-catching, Connor Strain's return from a season-ending injury last year has been an unqualified success. Especially, when you consider his ERA, once a disastrous 15.75, has been whittled down to a team-leading 2.47.

"Obviously I didn't get the start I really wanted, but for me, it was just starting to get back to trusting my stuff and trust my defense behind me, making plays, which they've been doing a good job of recently," Connon Strain told us. "It's just nice to hopefully keep it going here, see if we can continue this final season with a strong finish."

Before the injury, the Shelburn Indiana native appeared to be set to have a 2016 for the record books, going 23 and 2/3rds innings without allowing an earned run. While that lights out form hasn't returned, the confidence that achieved it has.

"It's pretty high. I try to be as confident as I can because that's normally when you pitch the best you can," Strain said. "Trust yourself. Allow your defense to work, and that's normally when good things happen for you."

Receiving a medical redshirt allowed Connor to return for one more season, and while the team's 13-and-27 mark isn't ideal, Strain still believes the Aces have a shot at a fairytale finish.

"It's tough having a senior year where the team's kind of struggling so far this year, but as Coach was telling us, everything is fixed if we go into conference play with the right attitude," Strain said. "We somehow find a way to win four games in the conference tourney and win a Valley Tournament. Records don't matter at that point."

