CMOE still open despite construction

There's lots of construction going on in downtown Evansville, but the folks at the Children's Museum of Evansville want you to know they are still open.

With the new Indiana University medical school going up, the city is also sprucing up a fifth street to be the main gateway to and from the school.

Construction contractors are installing new sidewalks in front of CMOE and have also poured a new ramp for the front door entrance, but it's still business as usual inside the museum.

"It's a little bit of a change, but it's nothing that's gonna change our hours or the way the museum is run contractors have poured a new entrance ramp for us and it allows access for the handicap and also families that use strollers; so it's very easy to get in the building," Ashley McReynolds, the Director of Marketing and Outreach for CMOE said.

McReynolds said parking has not been too much of an issue with the parking garage right across the street.

