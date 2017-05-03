Phishing scam targets schools, people in the Tri-State

Several people worldwide are being targeted by some scam emails.

We're told it's a phishing scam trying to get your passwords.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation said they've been targeted as part of the phishing scam.

If you get a Google Document email from the EVSC, don't open it.

If you think you might have received the email and clicked on it, here's where you can find out the next steps to take.

If you opened the email and entered your password, you should change your password and email it.helpline@evsck12.com.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.