Honor Flight Veterans to receive "Mail Call" on their flight home

Organizers receive letters from all over the country, and they said the Mail Call program has grown in popularity (WFIE)

The veterans going on Honor Flight will receive a special treat after their trip to Washington D.C.

On Wednesday, volunteers sorted through the letters and pictures that were sent to the veterans going on the upcoming Honor Flight.

It's part of "Mail Call" they'll get to open on their way back home. Organizers said it's an emotional part of the trip, and the reactions to the letters are heartwarming.

"Most of the time there are tears, most of them are too choked up to say anything. They get some of those really cute ones drawn by a kindergartener or fourth grader, and they're laughing," Donna McIntosh, the Volunteer Coordinator told 14 News. "I've heard many times from many veterans how much this means because most of our veterans when they were at war overseas, they did not receive much mail. Some didn't get any mail."

Organizers receive letters from all over the country, and they said the Mail Call program has grown in popularity.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.