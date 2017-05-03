D-Patrick Ford donates to CMOE through test drives

For the past several years, test driving a new Ford at D-Patrick is more than just a ride around the block. The local auto dealership donates $10 to a charitable organization in the Tri-State for every test drive in a month.

A different non-for-profit is chosen each month, and April's recipient of their donation was the Children's Museum of Evansville, which received $2,500.

"CMOE does a lot for the children, it does a lot for our area and obviously it's a fantastic staple in Evansville," said Michael O'Daniel, the president of D-Patrick Ford.

"We can't continue operating and sustaining ourselves without the help of the local community, so a donation like this means extra support for field trips, for schools, support for families and their memberships," Ashley McReynolds, the Director of Marketing and Outreach for CMOE said.

D-Patrick has donated over $50,000 to area charities through this program over the last several years.

