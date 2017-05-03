Suspicious death under investigation in Knox Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspicious death under investigation in Knox Co.

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Knox County.

The coroner says a 46-year-old man was found dead in his home in the 400 block of N. 3rd in Decker.

The man's name or cause of death has not been released.

