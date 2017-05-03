War on Hunger donations exceed Salvation Army's goal

Thanks to the help of the Tri-State community, the Salvation Army not only met but exceeded its goals for the latest War on Hunger campaign.

Salvation Army officials say the organization had a goal of $25,000 for its April 7 food drive and ended up bringing in $42,000.

In addition to the money, they also received about 6,500 cans of food which translates into is at least four months of food for families in need.

