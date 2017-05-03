Indiana deer hunters donate to feed the hungry

Deer hunters in Indiana helped provide thousands of meals to people in need.

According to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR), hunters donated more than 65,000 pounds of venison in 2016-2017 through the Sportsmen's Benevolence Fund.

The fund administered by DNR provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry, and the Dubois County Sportsmen Club to pay for processing fees.

Food banks that receive the donated venison then distribute it to soup kitchens and food pantries to feed people in need. DNR officials said 261,772 meals were provided from those donations.

"With the Fund's support and the generosity of Indiana deer hunters, citizens in need will be able to prepare healthy meals with low-fat, high-protein venison," said DNR Director Cameron F. Clark.

