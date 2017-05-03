EPD: Toddler left home alone, 8-year-old often left to babysit

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges.

Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Police say an EVSC bus driver's last stop was to an apartment on Cass Court.

They say the eight-year-old student told the driver she would have to watch her one-year-old brother.

The driver had the student go inside to get the baby, then she called 911. Police say the boy was inside all alone.

Officers say the little girl told them her parents will sometimes leave, and she has to care for the baby throughout the night.

Police say there was no food in the refrigerator, and there was animal droppings in the little girl's bedroom.

The 8-year-old told police the only time she eats is when she is at school.

Police say they had been at the home for about an hour when the Reines returned.

Officers say Cameron Reine told them a babysitter named "Angie" was supposed to be watching their children. Officers say Holley Reine then walked up and told them the babysitter's name is "Cathy."

Police say Holly eventually told them they left around 4:50 because the babysitter said she would be there at 5:00. She says she only talks with her through Facebook Messenger because Cathy is homeless.

Police say Holly told them she couldn't show officers the messages because they probably got deleted.

Officers say Holly told them they had been at a pizza place on the west side. She says they left the one-year-old because he was sleeping, and planned to bring food back for the children.

Police say the couple did not have any bags with them.

The couple told police they both work third shift in Princeton. Officers say they were not able to give full names or phone numbers of any babysitters.

Officers say there was a half-gallon of Vodka and a shot glass on the coffee table, easily in reach of both children. They say they also found a container of citalopram pills, marijuana residue, and four pipes used to smoke narcotics.

Police say, while gathering stories from Holly and Cameron, never once did they ask to see their children or ask if they were okay.

Child Services took the children. Animal control was called to take a pet.

