Indiana students fight to display pro-abortion sign

Students from a suburban Indianapolis high school are requesting a preliminary injunction in order to hang a pro-abortion rights sign in the cafeteria, after another student group was allowed to display an anti-abortion sign.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the student group, Voices United, claims Carmel High School's denial of their pro-abortion rights sign is discriminating among viewpoints.

The school's administrators say student groups may only post signs that advertise group meetings, not ones that advocate.

Last year, the school's administrators took down a Carmel Teens for Life anti-abortion sign. The high school later let the group display the sign for 10 days after they were threatened with legal action.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt will rule on the preliminary injunction at a later date.

