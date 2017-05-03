SWIRCA and More encourages healthy lifestyle with 6-day sporting event

Members of SWIRCA and More had a busy start Wednesday morning, as part of a six-day sporting event, the SWIRCA Games.

On Wednesday, they started with their breakfast of champions and recreation day. That included a vendor fair and local wellness motivational speaker Lisa Bell, the co-found of Energize Evansville.

Bell spoke about the importance of healthy aging and how SWIRCA members can live a longer life.

"Well a lot of times people feel like it's just too late to make changes, it's too late to start exercising, it's too late to make health changes and the data shows that's not the case," said Bell. "It's never too late to start being fit and being healthy."

The SWIRCA games offer fun and healthy competition between people age 50 and up.

The Games go until May 8th at various locations around Evansville.

People of all athletic abilities and residents are invited to participate and celebrate healthy aging.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.