Jasper man charged with sexual battery, rape

A Jasper man is charged with sexual battery and rape.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff's Office, 21-year old Martin S. Garcia-Dixon was arrested Friday in connection with two separate incidents. The first happened in February, the second in April.

In the February incident, Garcia-Dixon is charged with two counts of rape. He's also charged with sexual battery, criminal confinement and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor in the April incident.

Deputies say the victim was over the age of 14, but less than 18, in both incidents.

Court documents say Garcia-Dixon had met one of the victims at his house party on Cobblestone Rd. in Jasper.

Investigators say the victim told authorities Garcia-Dixon raped her, holding her down while she repeatedly told him to get off.

Authorities say that Garcia-Dixon admitted to having sex with the minor, but that is was consensual.

