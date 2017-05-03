Huntingburg man charged with rape

A Huntingburg man is accused of rape.

According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 64-year-old Eddie H. Roos Monday on one count of rape, two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and a criminal confinement charge.

The sheriff's office says the investigation began on April 30 when they received information about a sex offense involving a victim who was over the age of 14.

Roos is being held in the Dubois Co. Security Center without bond. He is set to appear in court at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.