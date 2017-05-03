Everyone 'OK' after Evansville robbery

Police are investigating an early morning robbery at a convenience store.

The call came in just before 3:30 Wednesday morning from the Circle K on South Weinbach near Washington Avenue.

Briefly spoke to the manager at the Circle K. She said the store will be closed briefly. She said everyone was "ok". @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) May 3, 2017

The Circle K on S Weinbach/Washington is back open after a holdup this morning. @14News pic.twitter.com/IUFOTosPRQ — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) May 3, 2017

Police tell us the circumstances are very similar to another hold-up that happened Tuesday morning at the Kangaroo Express on S. Kentucky and Walnut. We're waiting to hear from police if the two robberies could be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

