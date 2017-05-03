WATCH: Evansville police are investigating another robbery at a gas station. Hillary Simon has the details.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RAIN RETURNS: After a sunny start to the week, clouds and rain return today with the best chances later this afternoon and tonight. Much cooler but less windy as high temps reach the upper 50's to lower 60's. Alert days for rain and flash flood potential late Wednesday through Friday morning. Byron has the time line on Sunrise.

EVANSVILLE ROBBERY: Police are investigating a holdup at the Circle K gas station on South Weinbach and Washington Avenues. We're told it happened just before 3:30 this morning, and police are still searching for the suspect. Hillary Simon is live at the scene.

HENDERSON STABBING: In Henderson, police and the U-S Marshals service continue looking for a stabbing suspect. Police say they know who they're looking for, but they're not releasing his name. He's wanted for walking up to 50-year-old Terrance Fields and stabbing him in the chest Monday morning.

TOYOTA PRODUCTION RESUMES: Production resumes at the Toyota plant in Princeton this morning. The plant shut down after a critical piece of equipment failed more than a week ago. That piece was taken to Kentucky for repairs.

HEALTH CARE VOTE: In Washington, GOP leaders are confident they have enough votes to pass their health care reform bill. But sources say they're still short this morning.

DERBY DRAW: We'll get a better idea of the field for the 143rd Kentucky Derby this Saturday. Race officials will draw the post positions at Churchill Downs. We'll also take a closer look at one of the horses in the field named "Patch," who will try to win the race with just one eye.

