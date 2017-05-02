Groundbreaking set for new orthopedic hospital

St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.

The $95-million, four-story facility will be at the north east corner the Warrick Wellness trail and Epworth Road.

St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital will have 48 inpatient rooms and 10 operating suites.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 17.

The facility is scheduled to open in 2019.

