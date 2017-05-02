USI Lady Eagles set for post-season success after earning GLVC No. 1 seed

They had to sit through a pair of rainouts on the road, but the USI softball team claimed the top spot in Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC), and it is only the begging for the Lady Eagles.

"We're done with regular season now," senior Haley Hodges said. "And now we're onto the stuff that really matters. We're ready to go with the postseason now."

They say that the past is a prologue to the future, and with their 40-10 regular season record, the USI softball team has set a path for post-season success. One that begins in Peoria this weekend as the top seed in the GLVC tournament.

"My three years of being here, I didn't get the opportunity to ever come in first," explained Lexi Reese. "UMSL or U-Indy always took that position from us. We did get lucky here and there. But we earned it and it's awesome to be in that position."

"The number one seed definitely gives us that confidence," said Jennifer Leonhardt. "But, the conference has been weird this year. Everybody has been stepping their game up so we can't have too much confidence, but we know we're the team that everyone's looking at right now."

No doubt, the Screagles have a bulls-eye on their back. However, as head coach Sue Kunkle points out, her team's balance through the roster makes it a hard target to take down.

"We have like a full team of mini-stars," Coach Kunkle explained. "We don't have like one person that has to carry us. But we are very solid all the way through the line-up. When the top of our line-up doesn't show up, our bottom of the line-up picks them up. If you don't pitch to our number three hitter, you've got to pitch to number four. If you don't pitch to four, you have to face five. I feel like I have recruited an entire team of tremendous players, and I'm very proud of that."

Now comes the hard part. The "G" in GLVC, might as well stand for gauntlet come tournament time. One of the toughest conferences in Division II. However, the Screaming Eagles are hungry for hardware.

"Mentally I think we're ready to roll," explained Hodges. "We've been preparing all season for this moment. We've been very focused on the post-season, putting ourselves in a good position to really do well in the post-season."

"We're hungry, we're ready," said Coach Kunkle. "Our goal was to finish first, and we did. Our goal is to win the tournament this weekend. Our goal was to stay in the regional rankings, and we're first. So I guess we're meeting a lot of our goals. But you know, those are just destinations for us. The ultimate prize is the hardware this weekend."

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.