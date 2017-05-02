Cannelton voters turn down extra property taxes to help fund city schools

Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.

They voted down the referendum 73 to 70.

It was the same referendum they approved back in 2010.

For seven years, city residents paid an extra 41-cents per $100 of assessed valuation to help operate the schools.

The additional tax generated about $90,000 a year.

Now the school corporation will have to find the money elsewhere or make cuts.

