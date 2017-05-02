Water and sewer officials want your input on new pumping station

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.

Deputy director Michael Labitzke says the New Effluence pumping station is the second of seven projects to clean up the combination sewage overflow in Bee Slough.

When it's done, he says, the new station will pump 68-million gallons of water a day into the Ohio River. The water will have been treated in some way.

Construction on the new pumping station near Sunset Park will begin in 2019.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.