Owensboro woman accused of stealing checks from Hartford business

An Owensboro woman is in Ohio County jail, accused of stealing checks from a Hartford business.

Kentucky State Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Felicia Roach with theft and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Troopers say she took two check books from Five-Star Realty and wrote 24 separate checks, valued at around $5,000.

