Central alum Meyer named Big Ten Golfer of the Year

The Big Ten Conference on Tuesday announced the men’s golf All-Conference teams and individual award winners, as voted on by the conference coaches following the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Golf Championships. Illinois earned all three individual honors, as Dylan Meyer was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Michael Feagles was tabbed the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Mike Small received Big Ten Coach of the Year recognition.

Meyer finished among the top-five in seven tournaments during the fall and spring seasons, including medalist honors at the 3M Augusta Invitational, Robert Kepler Intercollegiate and Big Ten Championships. This is the sixth consecutive Player of the Year honor for Illinois and seventh in the last eight years.

Feagles a unanimous selection for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, carded four top-five finishes during the 2016-17 campaign, including in two of his final four tournaments of the spring season. Feagles becomes Illinois’ sixth Freshman of the Year honoree and first since Nick Hardy in 2015.

Small led the Fighting Illini to their eighth Big Ten Championship in the past nine years and 15th title in program history. At the Big Ten Championships at Baltimore Country Club, Illinois set a conference record with a three-round score of 829 (-11). Small claims his ninth Coach of the Year laurel and third straight.

The All-Big Ten first team features Illinois’ Feagles, Hardy, Edoardo Lipparelli and Meyer, Michigan’s Kyle Mueller, Northwestern’s Ryan Lumsden and Dylan Wu and Penn State’s Charles Huntzinger, with Hardy, Huntzinger, Meyer and Northwestern’s Wu all earning unanimous first-team nods.

The Big Ten also recognized 14 Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. In addition, the students must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference Media Relations