Vectren customers voice concerns over company's infrastructure plan, rate hike

Vectren customers concerned about the company's new infrastructure plan, including a rate increase, had a chance to voice those concerns Tuesday night during a public meeting.

Vectren is asking for state approval of a seven-year infrastructure replacement plan. But, those improvements will come at a cost to Vectren customers.

With notes in hand, Russell Granderson was ready when he was called to the podium.

As a Vectren customer from Posey County, he has four meters on his property and says he pays both a delivery charge plus an electric fee.



"I pay $520 a year and don't get that first bit of electric yet," said Granderson. "Now when it gets up to 2024, I'll be paying about $1,100-something before I get that first electric."

Vectren says its plan is meant to improve its system reliability by installing advanced metering.

If the improvement plan is passed, it would cost an estimated $514 million over seven years.

Under Indiana law, the company is able to adjust its rates to customers to recover the costs of that project.

Those new charges would start with $1.19 increase next year, going up to over $13 in 2024.



"I'm 73 years old and I've got x-amount," said Granderson. "Your taxes go up, your insurance goes up, your electric rate goes up. Somewhere along the line, everything is gone and you can't do that."



Granderson was just one of several people to address the utility commission, which will weigh all the comments before making a final decision.



"We look at it from an accounting standpoint, an engineering standpoint, an economic standpoint, and a legal standpoint as well," said OUCC spokesperson Anthony Swinger.

All of the comments made were on the record.

The commission will use those comments and any written comments sent in in making its final decision.

That's expected in September.

