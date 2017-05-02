Vectren customers voice concerns over company's infrastructure plan, rate hike

Vectren customers concerned about the company's new infrastructure plan, including a rate increase, had a chance to voice those concerns Tuesday night during a public meeting.
Vectren is asking for state approval of a seven-year infrastructure replacement plan. But, those improvements will come at a cost to Vectren customers.
With notes in hand, Russell Granderson was ready when he was called to the podium.
As a Vectren customer from Posey County, he has four meters on his property and says he pays both a delivery charge plus an electric fee.
"I pay $520 a year and don't get that first bit of electric yet," said Granderson. "Now when it gets up to 2024, I'll be paying about $1,100-something before I get that first electric."
Vectren says its plan is meant to improve its system reliability by installing advanced metering.
If the improvement plan is passed, it would cost an estimated $514 million over seven years.
Under Indiana law, the company is able to adjust its rates to customers to recover the costs of that project.
Those new charges would start with $1.19 increase next year, going up to over $13 in 2024.
"I'm 73 years old and I've got x-amount," said Granderson. "Your taxes go up, your insurance goes up, your electric rate goes up. Somewhere along the line, everything is gone and you can't do that."
Granderson was just one of several people to address the utility commission, which will weigh all the comments before making a final decision.
"We look at it from an accounting standpoint, an engineering standpoint, an economic standpoint, and a legal standpoint as well," said OUCC spokesperson Anthony Swinger.
All of the comments made were on the record.
The commission will use those comments and any written comments sent in in making its final decision.
That's expected in September.
Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.
The call came in just before 3:30 Wednesday morning from the Circle K on South Weinbach near Washington Avenue.More >>
The call came in just before 3:30 Wednesday morning from the Circle K on South Weinbach near Washington Avenue.More >>
Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>