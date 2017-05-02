Investigation underway after shooting in Evansville

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Evansville.

Evansville Police Department (EPD) said it happened in the 600 block of Sweetser Avenue, near Garvin Avenue. The call came in at 7:20 and the original report was an exchange of gunfire and that a child was hit, fortunately, that was not the case. The child only fell and hit his head.

EPD investigating confirmed shots fired call near Sweetser/ Garvin. Shooter fled area on foot. Crime scene called to the incident. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 3, 2017

EPD is not releasing any names of possible subjects. We're told a vehicle was hit by at least one bullet.

Ref Shots fired-Ambulance called to treat toddler injured during the incident. Child has minor head injury possibly caused by flying debris. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) May 3, 2017

"When we don't have witnesses come forward, it greatly hinders our ability to solve problems and reduce these kinds of incidents," explained EPD Sgt. John McQuay. "We're not receiving a ton of cooperation."

Officers recovered seven shell casings from the scene.

