Jasper High School to get new turf field

"I know there's a lot of time when our fields look great at the beginning of the year but by the time mid-season or end of the season is there we're usually practicing in a lot of areas that are just dirt," said head coach Tony Ahrens.

An $850,000 anonymous donation is changing that. In a few weeks, Jasper High School is installing a turf football field and resurfacing the track around it.

Athletic Director, Andy Noblitt, said typically when it rains their players practice in a parking lot to stay out of the mud.

"Usually around the playoffs for us in football, we would always end up on the blacktop," added Ahrens.

"I think that's a huge advantage not to have to worry about rainy days or thunderstorms that would bring a lot of rain during the day," explained Noblitt.

Noblitt said a lot of the local fields the team plays on are turf so now that they can train on that type of surface daily which gives them a more competitive edge.

Rising senior football player, Ryan Uwing agrees the turf is better.

"I always liked going to other schools and playing on turf usually it's a lot better traction when you're trying to run. When it gets rainy it can be hard to get some traction..harder to run and slippery," said Ewing.

Noblitt said with the new turf comes a new name- Joe Rohleder Field.

