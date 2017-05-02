Preps and plans wrapping up ahead of Saturday's Honor Flight

It's the trip of a lifetime.

This weekend, 80 Tri-State veterans and their guardians will fly to D.C. on Honor Flight 6. They'll visit and have the chance to reflect at war memorials.

It's a trip that's fully-funded by generous donors in the Tri-State, but it takes a lot of planning and preparations to get them off the ground.

Dozens of Honor Flight volunteers and staff packed goodie bags for the Veterans. Inside the bags were T-shirts, hats, and treats. All to ensure each Veteran has everything they need to enjoy the day.

Reporter, Lauren Artino is the only reporter in the Tri-State going on the flight. We'll have coverage all day Saturday!

Honor Flight reps are inviting everyone out to the welcome home parade this Saturday at the Evansville regional airport.

Parking for the Honor Flight welcome home party is at Anchor Industries on US41 @ SR57. Free shuttles start at 5 pm.

