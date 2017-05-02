'Body Cam Committee' to help decide best choice for HPD

Henderson Police Department (HPD) officers could soon be wearing body cams after the first meeting to discuss the possibility was held on Tuesday.

City commissioners said leaders in other communities told them Henderson is living in the stone age without body cams. But HPD officers agreed with the city officials, who want to make an educated decision on this.

So, City Commissioners formed a "Body Cam Committee," where they will meet with officers once a month, until December 1, 2017. That date later this year is the deadline for their decision, so they can start applying for federal funding.

Until then, HPD will start its research process and communicate with other departments around the region that do wear body cams.

"I don't want to get into a situation where we-we got these cameras, we've got a big budget," explained Major Jermaine Poynter. "Now, we're laying off officers off, getting rid of cars, or getting rid of necessary equipment that we need to function to protect the citizens of Henderson."

City Commissioner Brad Statton said the body cameras would improve officer training, safety, and transparency with the public. We are told the committee is expected to present its research from other police departments next month.

