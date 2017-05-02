Henderson fiscal court addresses illegal dumping issues, gives VFD dues update

We're learning how the new Volunteer Fire Department funding ordinance is going. Officials say they're on the right track.

It's been two weeks since fiscal court passed the new rule that all county property owners pay a $55 annual fee to benefit volunteer firefighters.

So far, we're told 319 people have chosen to opt-out of paying the fee.

Judge Executive Brad Schneider says that's a good number out of the roughly 2,900 county residents.

"Volunteer fire departments are happy with what they're hearing from the community," Schneider said. "The people who are coming here to opt-out are not doing it belligerently, you know, we're not getting a lot of arguments. They're opting out because they have eight (pieces of land) and only want to pay for two, and that's completely understandable. We're encouraging them just to make sure they're contributing something."

Taxpayers have up to June 9th of this year to get out of paying this year's fee.

In other fiscal court business, Henderson County Solid Waste Coordinator Nancy Watkins and Sheriff Ed Brady addressed concerns with illegal dumping. Several land owners also took the podium to voice their frustrations with the trash on their property.

"Someone dumped just recently a truck load of roofing shingles and dry wall in the road, and that results in a lot of flat tires," said Gary Boswell, who owns land on Horseshoe Bend.

Watkins proposed the idea of installing security cameras in hot spot areas where dumpers sneak around. She says the twin bridges, Green River Rd., and especially around Horseshoe Bend see the most illegal dumping.

Sheriff Brady says he has several deputies patrol those areas often for this reason. Watkins also wants more warning signage installed near the hot spots.

"If people find evidence that they are responsible for that particular dump, they're going to be prosecuted," Watkins said.

If you do catch someone dumping illegally, Sheriff Brady advises you call 911 so dispatchers can get authorities out to the area immediately. If you have questions or concerns, you're asked to call Waste Management.

