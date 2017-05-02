No flood insurance impacting many Huntingburg residents; Federal funding possible for help

For those impacted by the flooding, help could be on the way. (WFIE)

Some people living on First Avenue and Washington Street in Huntingburg are stuck in a muddy situation.

All the rain over the weekend flooded their basements until the walls collapsed, making the condition of the home unlivable. Many homeowners are realizing they share a common problem, no flood insurance.

Renee Katterhenry and her neighbor both checked with the city before signing up for their homeowners insurance. And because their homes are not on a flood plane, flood insurance isn't required.

So they do not have it. Now they are forced to deal with the aftermath.

Katterhenry says she woke up to the sound of water, and when she checked her basement it was flooded up to the first step.

"A nightmare," explained Rene Katterhenry. "Overwhelming, not knowing what to do next and with three little ones, it's like I feel like I'm a homeless mother at this point."

"I didn't know until Saturday morning my basement wall on the east side had caved in completely ruining plumbing which makes it uninhabitable," Damian Hartke said. "I can't live there right now."

There is an opportunity for people like Katterhenry and Hartke too still get help.

If you have any water damage and you live in Dubois County, please call 211 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to report the damage. If enough people call, there could be federal funding to help pay for flood damage like this.

