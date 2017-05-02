Tri-State fields under water after weekend flooding

Over 10 inches of rain fell across parts of the Tri-State over the weekend and a lot of fields across Warrick and Vanderburgh Counties are still under water.

The bullseye of rain came down along Pigeon Creek which caused it to swell and overspill its banks. This cause the river to become backed up and force water into many areas along the Creek.

Farmers are still battling the standing water and say that it could be another week before they can get in the fields and work after the standing water is gone.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.