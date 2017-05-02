Eagle's' Griffin earns GLVC Pitcher of the Week

University of Southern Indiana junior right-hander Kyle Griffin (Morganfield, Kentucky) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time in a month after posting his second shutout of the season in the 5-0 win over the University of Indianapolis. Griffin threw a seven-inning complete game, scattering three hits and striking out nine Greyhounds.



After a slow start to 2017 that saw the junior right-hander go 1-3 with a 5.90 ERA in the first month of the season, Griffin has become a force on the mound for the Eagles. The junior right-hander raised his record to 5-3 and lowered his ERA to 3.63 after going 4-0 with a 1.64 ERA in his last five starts.



The 20th-ranked Screaming Eagles finish the 2017 regular season on the road when they make their final trip to Saint Joseph's College for a four-game series May 5-7 in Rensselaer, Indiana. The first pitches for USI (29-16, 19-5 GLVC) and Saint Joseph's (31-15, 13-11 GLVC) are set for 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday before the squads conclude the regular season Sunday with a noon doubleheader.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department