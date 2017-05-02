Henderson police still looking for stabbing suspect

The call came in just before 3:30 Wednesday morning from the Circle K on South Weinbach near Washington Avenue.More >>
Evansville police are investigating a shooting near Sweetser and Garvin.More >>
St. Vincent and Tri-State Orthopaedics will soon break ground on the new St. Vincent Orthopedic Hospital.More >>
Voters in Cannelton have refused to continue paying extra on their property taxes to help fund city schools.More >>
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility held a public meeting Tuesday and asked for input on the design and construction of a new pumping station.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
