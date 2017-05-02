Kentucky Mavericks player arrested during drug bust - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Mavericks player arrested during drug bust

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A Kentucky Mavericks player was arrested during a drug bust in Owensboro on Monday. 

The Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes unit seized marijuana, cocaine, $2,000 and a handgun from a West 3rd Street residence after serving a search warrant.

Police say they were investigating Mavericks player Corey T. Wilford and Alex Sanders, who is a former member of the Mavericks, after an undercover drug buy near Brescia University.

