Kentucky Mavericks player arrested during drug bust

A Kentucky Mavericks player was arrested during a drug bust in Owensboro on Monday.

The Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes unit seized marijuana, cocaine, $2,000 and a handgun from a West 3rd Street residence after serving a search warrant.

Police say they were investigating Mavericks player Corey T. Wilford and Alex Sanders, who is a former member of the Mavericks, after an undercover drug buy near Brescia University.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.