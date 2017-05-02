Sheriff's deputy suspended without pay after April arrest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Sheriff's deputy suspended without pay after April arrest

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Shaelie Clark, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

The Daviess County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested on assault charges in April has been suspended without pay for six weeks.

Sheriff Keith Cain told us Deputy Troy Calvert is also on probation for three years and they have arranged counseling for him.

Sheriff Cain said things could change is Calvert is convicted.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly