3 jailed on drug charges

Three people are in jail on drugs charges in Evansville.

Police say they went to a home on Cody Street after getting a tip that drugs were being sold there.

While officers were there, a man knocked on the door. Police say he seemed nervous when police talked to him.

Officers say he brought several bags of meth to be delivered to someone named DD in the home.

Clyde Brooks is charged with dealing meth. Judith Isaac and Pitara Kessler are both charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

