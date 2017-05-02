Traffic shift on parts of Natcher Pkwy begin Thursday

A traffic alert for drivers in Ohio County.

There will be a traffic shift on parts of the Natcher Parkway work zone Thursday.

Highway department officials tell us the switch will be from the Western Kentucky Parkway Exit 41 interchange and the Ohio-Butler County line.

There will be one lane running northbound and one lane running southbound. On Friday, the contractor will place two-way traffic on the southbound lanes.

The new traffic pattern is expected to be in place until mid-July.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.