Man charged with murder of USI student being held in Pike Co. for safety reasons

Tuesday was the first court appearance for Isaiah Hagan. (WFIE)

Just one day after Halee Rathgeber was laid to rest, the man charged in connection with her death, made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Isaiah Hagan, 22-years-old, is preliminarily charged with: Murder; Murder while attempting to commit robbery; Robbery Causing Serious Bodily Injury; and Obstruction of Justice. The last charge comes after authorities say Hagan attempted to hide evidence showing that he be might be connected to the crime.

We asked what that evidence was. We're told it's noted in the probable cause affidavit, which is sealed until at least May 15th because "there are certain matters of evidence that is still being gathered," according to Warrick County prosecutor, Michael Perry.

Due to safety reasons, Hagan is being held in the Pike County Jail.

[RELATED: Mutual friend to both victim, suspect in Warrick Co. murder speaks out]

Hagan is being represented by a public defender. On June 5, 2017, a preliminary plea of not guilty, will be entered on Hagan's behalf by the courts.

Family members of both Isaiah and Halee were in the court room. More tonight at 4, 5, and 6. @14News — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) May 2, 2017

We will update this story when new information develops.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.