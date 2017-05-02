INDOT: Road work starting soon on 12-mile stretch of Dubois Co. road

Drivers should expect encounter lane restrictions on a busy stretch of road near Jasper.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews with E&B Paving will restrict lanes on S.R. 164 from just east of U.S. 231 to just east of S.R. 545. Work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 8.

INDOT officials said crews will first patch areas of the pavement, mill and resurface the 12-mile stretch. Restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with traffic controlled by flagging operations.

During construction, lanes will be restricted to 11 feet and wide loads will need to find an alternate route.

The closest state road detours around the project include U.S. 231, S.R 56 and S.R. 545.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.