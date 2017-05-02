Resurface scheduled for SR 164 near Jasper

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions for State Road 164 near Jasper for a repaving project.

Crews with E & B Paving will begin restricting lanes on S.R. 164 from just east of U.S. 231 to just east of S.R. 545 beginning on or around Monday, May 8. Crews will first patch areas of the pavement, mill and then resurface the 12-mile stretch. Restrictions will be in place during the day only from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with traffic controlled by flagging operations.

During this time, lanes will be restricted to 11-feet. Wide loads will need to find an alternate route. The closest state maintained roads that will detour around the project limits are U.S. 231, S.R 56 and S.R. 545. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Courtesy: Indiana Department of Transportation