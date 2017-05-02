Bank robbery affidavit: "I need all your money if you would please"

Authorities have released the affidavit with details of Monday's bank robbery in Evansville.

It says John Hegwood walked into United Fidelity Bank on St. Joe around 2:10 p.m.

Officers say he asked to open an account, then placed a note demanding money on the counter.

The teller didn't see it and asked if there was anything else she could help with. Officers say Hegwood told her to look down, but she wasn't able to read the note.

They say that's when Hegwood told her, "I have a gun. I need all your money if you would please."

By that time another teller had already pushed the alarm.

Police say Hegwood put the money in his pocket and walked out the door.

They say several people identified Hegwood from the surveillance, including people who lived with him. One of those people said he was even wearing her coat during the time of the robbery.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say a caller reported seeing Hegwood walking in the area of 4th and Florida.

Officers took him in for questioning. They say he was still wearing the same clothes and, inside his shoe, had about the same amount of cash that was taken from the bank.

Police say Hegwood told them he was at work until 4 then walked home. They say he denied being the man in the surveillance photos, and told them the person in the picture had hair "too big" to be his.

Police say Hegwood later changed his story to say he had been at the bank. He denies doing anything wrong, and told officers "he works real hard for his money."

Hegwood is being held in jail without bond.

