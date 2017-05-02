EPD looking for suspect after gas station hold-up

Evansville police are looking for the suspect in a hold-up at a gas station.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in just after 5:30 from the Kangaroo convenience store at South Kentucky and Walnut.

Police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and had his face was covered with a bandanna. They also say he was wearing an all gray hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

