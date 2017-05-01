Additional property taxes up for vote in Cannelton

On Tuesday, voters in Cannelton will decide on whether to keep paying additional property taxes to fund operating expenses at Cannelton City Schools.

7 years ago, voters approved an extra 41 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation. If approved on Tuesday, the rate would stay in place for another 7 years.

The School corporation would receive about $95,000 a year.

Election Day voting will take place at the Cannelton branch of the Perry County Public Library.

