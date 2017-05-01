Additional property taxes up for vote in Cannelton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Additional property taxes up for vote in Cannelton

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
CANNELTON, IN (WFIE) -

On Tuesday, voters in Cannelton will decide on whether to keep paying additional property taxes to fund operating expenses at Cannelton City Schools.

7 years ago, voters approved an extra 41 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation. If approved on Tuesday, the rate would stay in place for another 7 years.

The School corporation would receive about $95,000 a year. 

Election Day voting will take place at the Cannelton branch of the Perry County Public Library.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly