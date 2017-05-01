Toyota plant to resume work this week after brief shut down

It is back to the assembly line at Toyota.

We are learning production will resume this Wednesday. The plant had to shut down after a critical piece of equipment failed on April 22, 2017.

No one was injured.

Employees had the option of taking time off, with or without pay or doing odd jobs around the plant.

The equipment has been repaired and will be ready to go Wednesday.

