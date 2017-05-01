Mutual friend to both victim, suspect in Warrick Co. murder speaks out

Coty Foster, a mutual friend of both the victim and the alleged killer, spoke with 14 News about their friendship.

We are learning more about the man accused of killing Halee Rathgeber in Warrick County.

Isaiah Hagan, 22-years-old, is set to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in Warrick County. Now, we are hearing from a man who grew up with Hagan.

Coty Foster was friends with both the suspect and the victim, so the news of Rathgeber's murder is both shocking and depressing for him.

Her body was found last week in the parking lot at a soccer complex in Warrick County. An autopsy determined she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Foster says Rathgeber was always there for her friends. In fact, he says, she was a nursing student so that she could continue to help others.

Foster says he was shocked when he learned that a childhood friend of his is the man accused of murdering his good friend.

"Yes, I knew Isaiah," said Foster. "I went to church camp with Isaiah. The whole thing was just unexpected, you know. Isaiah was a good kid back in the day. I don't know what happened. I don't know what the motive was. I never would have imagined, you know, he wasn't the first on my mind in this tragic event. I would never have expected Isaiah would have been the one that done it."

Foster says this situation of knowing both Hagan and Rathgeber is unique because he's struggling to deal with Isaiah being the suspect in this murder and the fact that one of his very good friends, whom he relied on often, is no longer here.

"I'm going to remember her by her vibrant, loving, caring, selfless personality," explained Foster. "She's definitely been there for me in times that I thought I was alone. She's been there in the darkness and that's something I'm going to always be able to hold on to."

Officials aren't saying much else about this case, but once the affidavit is released we should get a better understanding as to what actually happened.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.