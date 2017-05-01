Dubois Co. officials work to manage roadways, damaged homes

Dubois County is in a state of emergency through Saturday.

Emergency Management officials said 9.2 inches of rain has fallen since Friday, leading to a massive number of road closures and more than a dozen water rescues.

Authorities said 49 roads were closed at one point due to flooding, and 16 water rescues were performed.

EMA Director Tammy Humbert said they're trying to figure out the best way to do early damage assessments for homeowners. Humbert explained Dubois County is still under a local disaster declaration.

She said that is because people are driving through barricades and getting caught in the water.

Humbert said that puts emergency responders at risk, saving people who are trying to drive through flooded roadways.

"We have had people moving barricades and things to that effect and driving through the flooded areas and getting hung up," Humbert explained. "Those signs are there for a reason and we are asking everyone to stay away from flooded roadways."

Humbert added that there's a phone bank for residents with water damage to call.

She said to call 211 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, to report any storm damage.

