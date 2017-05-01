Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN

It was another solid week on the Tri-State high school diamonds, with plenty of stellar performance.

The nominees for this week are:

  • Drew Ashley - Memorial
  • Bailey Shorter - North
  • Jake Scholz - Reitz
  • Laura Beurman - Memorial

