Azzip Pizza Strike Zone Player of the Week nominees

It was another solid week on the Tri-State high school diamonds, with plenty of stellar performance.

The nominees for this week are:

Drew Ashley - Memorial

Bailey Shorter - North

Jake Scholz - Reitz

Laura Beurman - Memorial

To vote, download the 14 Sports App, click on the menu in the upper left-hand corner, then, click on "Player of the Week - Strike Zone."

