Webster Co. Jail may tighten security measures after escapes

Deputies say William Woodring escaped while working at the county's restricted custody center, which houses non-violent offenders.

Officers say Woodring saw an opening while moving trays to the jail and took off.

"All inmates in the restricted custody program are in this building, and it's right next door to the jail, but the jailer tells me connecting the two buildings would cost too much," Jailer Terry Elder says security's lighter in the restricted custody center.

"The building is designed to keep you and me out, but not to keep them in. they can walk away at any given time," Elder says.

Because of that, it averages one escape per year. That is too high of a number for Beverly Wilson, who lives right behind the jail.

"I'm awake you know till like four o'clock every morning," explained Wilson. "If I hear one sound or anything I go grab my gun."

Woodring is one of three inmates to escaped custody in the last year. All three of them walked away from their jobs with jail.

72 Inmates are allowed less security to do jobs around the county. As many as 40 of them can be off jail property at once with supervision.

Elder says he isn't considering getting rid of the work release program.

"It's a valuable resource for the community especially Webster County," explained Elder. "It puts about $700,000 a year in labor back into our county."

Instead, he's meeting with a contractor to build a fence around the restricted custody center. They'll likely have a price for that on Wednesday.

Woodring faces up to five more years on his sentence. He'll have to serve that extra time at a jail with tighter security.

