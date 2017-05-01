Crews set to complete MPD project by October

What was once an old bug infested factory, will soon be some new apartments in Owensboro.

City officials got a sneak peek at the major renovation happening in the MPD building located on the corner of JR Miller and 9th.

"It's a product that is designed to be affordable for regular working people in Owensboro," managing director, Tom Anderson, said.

Anderson gave the grand tour, showing original wooden beams and brick that will be incorporated in these one and two bedroom apartments. He says, no two apartment will be the same.

A "historic tax credit," is helping fund the project, meaning crews must keep some of the original features, but it's also being funded by the low-income housing tax credit, so there will be income restrictions.

Anderson says, that will make them both beautiful and affordable for many with lower incomes.

"You end up with a unit that's not the same that you are going to find in the suburbs sitting off the interstate somewhere," Anderson explained. "That has its place and new construction can have its own amenities, but a product like this, you'll have a very unique living environment."

The building should be ready by October and residents moved in by Thanksgiving.

