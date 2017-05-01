Crews set to complete MPD project by October

A recent trend of lacing mail with drugs has led to a ban on greeting cards in Indiana prisons.More >>
Authorities have released the affidavit with details of Monday's bank robbery in Evansville.
It happened Monday morning around 9:45 at a business in the 800 block of 3rd St.
56-year-old Richard Noffsinger was last seen leaving his home in the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue around 8 Monday night.
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.
If a former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop enters a guilty plea to a federal charge, state charges against him would be dropped, according to a plea agreement.
School district officials say the students were accidentally hitting the emergency door mechanism, causing the arm to dislodge from the secure position.
